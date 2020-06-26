Avengers: Endgame Trivia #88: When There Was A Second Villain With Tom Hiddleston's Loki In The Avengers

Avengers: Endgame Trivia #88: Those who are still coming back to read about some mind-bending, some bizarre trivia about the complete Marvel Universe, well, today’s no different. 2012’s The Avengers laid the base for the historical box office destruction we saw with Endgame.

But, did you know? Director Joss Whedon wasn’t really convinced with Tom Hiddleston’s Loki to be the only villain in the film. Yes, we had the wormhole invasion by Chitauri fleet from the space but Loki was the bad-guy Avengers were against. Though it all went well and the rest is history but there could’ve been a second villain in the film too.

In a conversation published on Cinema Blend, “According to Whedon, the only battle he had with the studio that he winded up losing was his desire to have a second villain paired up with Loki to face off against The Avengers. While he wouldn’t reveal who he wanted to be in the movie as well – saying that whoever it was could wind up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe somewhere down the line – apparently his issue with just having Loki was that he didn’t feel the God of Mischief was a big enough foe for one of the greatest superhero groups ever created. ‘I definitely felt like I have Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, I have four of the biggest, worst…just the toughest guys out there – and I have one effete British character actor.'”

It also adds, “It was apparently a great challenge figuring out how to balance the fight, but the “one effete British character actor” wound up being his greatest weapon. “The ace in the hole is Tom Hiddleston,” Whedon explained, “because he’s so compelling and commanding and gracious about it that it became, ‘Oh it’s about how he gets in their heads – it’s going to be fine. But it took me a long time to accept that because they need someone to hit!”

