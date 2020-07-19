Sandra Oh: "You Can't Force Love To Happen"

Actress Sandra Oh says she won’t “force” herself to find love.

In an interview to Closer magazine, the 48-year-old actress, who was married to filmmaker Alexander Payne from 2003 to 2006, said she will embrace romance if it comes her way, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I’ve spent a lot of time waiting. I’ve tried to be patient and stay true to what is it that I’m going to fall in love with…It was like, ‘I’m just going to go on with my life and if I fall if love… You can’t force that stuff to happen. It’s just like, how do you know what the right decision is for you? What do you want love to be, now, in this middle part of your life?” she said.

The “Killing Eve” star also shared that she is a “highly therapised person”.

“Work on your soul. I’m a highly therapised person. I pay to go away and not talk for five days. But more and more I realise that creativity comes from stillness and you have to work at it. Self-care doesn’t necessarily mean jogging. I cut all my regular vices but I don’t miss it. That’s what I love about getting older – your focus changes. All I care about is being on point to do the work that I love,” she said.

