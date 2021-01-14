The coronavirus pandemic has affected many things from work and personal life to film production, releases and even award nights. The latest in is that the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards 2021) have been postponed.

Initially set to be held on March 14, the award night will now air on Easter aka April 4. This reshuffled date will ensure that the award show doesn’t clash with the Grammy 2021 that will now take place in March. The Recording Academy and the network released a statement last week (January 6) announcing the new date.

Sharing the new date on Instagram, the official handle of Screen Actors Guild Awards wrote, “Awards Season, Take 2 🎬 New Year, New Date, Same us 🤩 #sagawards will be on @tntdrama and @tbsnetwork on Sunday, April 4 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT”

As posted on the official website, The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards 2021) will be aired simultaneously on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 9 p.m. (ET) / 6 p.m. (PT). The repeat will play on TNT at 11 p.m. (ET) / 8 p.m. (PT).

The SAG Awards 2021 with have a new take on the traditional nominations announcement. The same will take place on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 8 a.m. (PT). This year’s eligibility period, honouring the outstanding film and television performances of 2020, extends from January 1, 2020, to February 28, 2021.

Along with these detail, the website also posted a note that read, “Throughout these challenging times, our industry and our union members have proven their creativity and resilience in discovering new methods of storytelling while adapting to new safety protocols and procedures. We embrace that spirit as we re-imagine the SAG Awards with a one-hour special that highlights and expands on our signature I am an Actor opening and honors the outstanding performances of the past year.”

The award night’s production team is led by SAG Awards Executive Producer Kathy Connell and Avalon Harbor Entertainment and Hazy Mills Productions. Connell, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner will again serve as Executive Producers.

