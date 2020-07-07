Ryan Adams’ Public Apology Seems To Have No Buyers; Here’s What Karen Elson & Mandy Moore Have To Say

Ryan Adams made headlines recently for his public apology. The singer apologized to the women, including his former wife Mandy Moore, who accused him of emotional abuse and se*ual misconduct over a year ago. But looks like Moore and several others like Karen Elson are rather skeptical of accepting the apology.

Opening up about Ryan Adams and his public apology, Karen Elson said that while she believes that people do change, Moore said that she would have preferred a personal apology from Adams. Taking to her Twitter handle, Elson shared her thoughts with her followers.

Addressing her tweet to Ryan Adams’ apology, Karen Elson wrote, “My thoughts on Ryan Adam [sic]. I believe in redemption and amends even for him. However he has not reached out to me since 2018 to apologize for his terrible behavior. In fact back then he called a liar which added more pain and made me disillusioned with the entire music industry.”

In yet another tweet, Karen Elson said, “His actions going forward will dictate the sincerity of his statement and if I’m able to forgive. I’ve never demanded anyone to boycott his music. I’m just expressing my opinions on my personal experience and mine pales in comparison to others.”

Meanwhile, reacting to his public apology, Ryan Adams’ ex-wife Mandy Moore was quoted by Today saying, “I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately. I am speaking for myself, but I have not heard from him, and I’m not looking for an apology necessarily, but I do find it curious that someone would sort of do an interview about it without actually making amends privately.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Adams recently issued a public apology for all the allegations leveled against him during the #MeToo movement in the Daily Mail.

