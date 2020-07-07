When Justin Bieber Got LASHED For Speaking Against Abortion & Said, “It’s Like Killing A Baby”

Justin Bieber is one of the most renowned pop singers in the world. The Yummy singer has a massive fan following on social media including 140 million followers on Instagram. Huge, isn’t it?

Today, we are going to be telling you about the controversy when 16-year-old Justin Bieber spoke about his views on abortion and got lashed out real bad.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the pop singer was asked his thoughts on social as well as political issues. Now, what do you expect out of a 16-year-old teenager unless it’s Great Thunberg who can give you right, left and centre on such issues.

Justin Bieber expressed himself as bluntly as he can and this didn’t go well with the fans.

“I really don’t believe in abortion,” Bieber said. “It’s like killing a baby.” When it comes to cases of rape, he added, “Um. Well, I think that’s really sad, but everything happens for a reason. I don’t know how that would be a reason. I guess I haven’t been in that position, so I wouldn’t be able to judge that.”

Justin Bieber has always kept himself surrounded with some or the other controversies.

The Yummy singer gets massively trolled sometimes owing to his actions including his PDA with wife Hailey Bieber.

The two have been married for quite some time now and is happily quarantining together in Canada in a huge-ass house.

