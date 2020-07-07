Avengers Endgame Trivia #98: THIS Fact About Captain America Solves The Riddle Of Him Being Worthy For Thor's Hammer

Avengers Endgame Trivia #98: After reading about Directors Joe and Anthony Russo’s confessions about Chris Evans’ Captain America roaring ‘Avengers Assemble’ in the finale, we’re here with yet another trivia about that scene. Just a couple of facts away from covering 100 trivia about the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the finale battle, Chris Evans’ Captain America proves to be worthy for Chris Hemsworth aka Thor’s hammer as he grabs it to beat the sh*t out of Josh Brolin’s Thanos. There have been many facts and trivia about how Captain America was able to lift Thor’s hammer.

But, we think, the following trivia should end the discussions once and for all. According to a trivia on ScreenRant, Chris Evans’ Captain America can master any weapon within seconds.

The trivia states: “This is a little-known fact that is actually really cool. This detail is revealed in a lesser-known comic called Moon Knight when Beast (from X-Men) explains that Steve Rogers who can master any weapon in just seconds. Along with being able to take up any weapon and learn it in seconds, Captain America has also been worth enough to wield Thor’s hammer multiple times in the comics. It seems like there’s very little that Captain America can’t do.”

Well, this should shut up the debates of why any other superhero should’ve yielded Thor’s hammer. Captain America was a perfect choice to do so and the above trivia backs the logic for the nerds too.

What’s your take on this trivia? Do you think it makes sense or do you still think some other superhero should’ve grabbed Thor’s Hammer? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

