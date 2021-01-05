If there’s one character that we have loved all through our childhood is Mr Bean played by Rowan Atkinson. The character was first introduced in the 90s and ever since then it became so massively popular that makers had to release movies and animated versions of the same later.

But in a recent conversation, Rowan has revealed that playing the character on-screen has been ‘stressful and exhausting’.

In an interview with Radio Times, Rowan Atkinson opened up on playing the character of Mr Bean for years and said, “I don’t much enjoy playing him. The weight of responsibility is not pleasant. I find it stressful and exhausting, and I look forward to the end of it.”

The Johnny English actor continued, “Having made an animated TV series, we’re now in the foothills of developing an animated movie for Mr Bean – it’s easier for me to perform the character vocally than visually.”

Rowan Atkinson further added, “I don’t much enjoy playing him. The weight of responsibility is not pleasant. I find it stressful and exhausting, and I look forward to the end of it. I don’t actually like the process of making anything – with the possible exception of Blackadder, because the responsibility for making that series funny was on many shoulders, not just mine.”

Talking about the success of the character of Mr Bean, the Johnny English actor said, “Mr Bean’s success has never surprised me. Watching an adult behaving in a childish way without being remotely aware of his inappropriateness is fundamentally funny. The fact the comedy is visual rather than verbal means it has been successful internationally, too.”

We hope that Rowan Atkinson continues to play the character of Mr Bean, we literally can’t imagine any other actor playing this iconic role except for him.

