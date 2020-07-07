Robert Pattinson Starrer The Batman To NOT BE As Dark As Its First Look Reveals Cinematographer

Robert Pattinson & Mat Reeves’ The Batman is definitely one of the most awaited films of 2021. Its first look and pictures from the sets gave an impression of following the trademarked dim-lit path of DC movies.

But, it seems like makers are having a suprise for the fans in the store. The Batman might not be as dark as the first look hints at. Yes, cinematographer of the film Greig Fraser has opened up about the film, and has revealed some interesting details.

Greig Fraser is a Academy Award nominated Cinematographer and is known for his work in Rogue One, The Mandalorian and the upcoming Denis Villeneuve’s wonder Dune. In a conversation with Collider, Fraser said about the darkness in The Batman “It’s a good question and it’s a question we ask ourselves. I can’t talk specifically of course. There’s darkness in the character for sure and we need to create a mood, which is obvious, it’s a Batman film. I don’t think it’s going to be oppressively dark in terms of visually, because that’s not what we’re trying to (do).”

He also added, “We’re not trying to have a competition about who can go the darkest of the darkest of the darkest. We’re trying to create intrigue. I love the way some of the comics look. You can see relatively quite clearly in those graphic novels….I’m having a ball lighting it. It’s hard work but so rewarding.”

This is second time working with The Batman’s director Matt Reeves. To which he says, “Matt’s an incredible director. We’ve all seen the Apes films and if there’s somebody to make you feel how you feel watching an animal, an ape…there’s a lot of skill there that’s required in doing that. Naturally casting is a big part of it, but it’s the work of a very, very good director to have you find emotion in things that are innately unemotional. I’m talking about animals, apes. He did a brilliant job with that. So I’m excited to be working with him currently on Batman.”

The Batman which was supposed to release in July 2021, is now set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2021.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!