365 Days Fame Michele Morrone Shared A HOT Picture On Instagram! Can Someone Call For A Fire Engine?

Ever since the release of Polish erotica 365 Days on Netflix, the lead actor Michele Morrone’s social media following is only increasing with each passing day. He played the character of a gangster, Massimo Torricelli who belongs to a mafia family and is filthy rich.

Michele Morrone along with the lead actress Anna-Maria Sieklucka are the new internet obsessions.

The 365 Days star shared a breath-taking picture on Instagram and it seems like we will have to call a fire engine because it’s so damn hot.

Take a look at it here:

Those eyes, chico. Are we the only ones drooling over his bare chest and that look?

Michele recently confirmed the sequel for 365 Days after Anna and fans are really excited about the same.

Although, ever since the release of the film, there have been controversies as well surrounding it. A lot of people signed a petition to get the film removed from the streaming giant. But Netflix refused to take any action against it and it’ll keep streaming on the OTT platform.

“We believe strongly in giving our members around the world more choice and control over their Netflix viewing experience”

“Members can choose what they do and do not want to watch by setting maturity filters at a profile level and removing specific titles to protect from content they feel is too mature,” Netflix’s spokesperson concluded.

