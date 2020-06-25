Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wish Mindy Kaling On Her Birthday, Calls Her QUEEN
Priyanka Chopra Wish Mindy Kaling On Her Birthday, Calls Her QUEEN (Pic credit: mindykaling/Instagram priyankachopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has wished Mindy Kaling on her 41st birthday, and has lovingly referred to the Indian-American actress as “queen”.

On Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a picture of Kaling from the 2018 MET Gala, where she sported a silver dress with navy blue gloves and an extravagant bedazzled crown.

On the image, Priyanka Chopra wrote on Thursday morning: “Happy birthday to this queen. In this uncertain time it’s hard to feel like celebrating but I wanna celebrate you today Mindy! Hope this year is amazing and can’t wait to be on set together.”

Priyanka Chopra will be teaming up with Kaling for a wedding comedy. She will also be seen in an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel “The White Tiger“, starring Rajkummar Rao.

Meanwhile, recently Priyanka Chopra has congratulated Pakistani education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on her graduation from Oxford University with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

