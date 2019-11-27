Prince William & Kate Middleton REACT To Camila Cabello’s Confession Of Stealing From The Kensington Palace

Camila Cabello recently performed at the 2019 American Music Awards along with boyfriend Shawn Mendes on their hit track, Senorita, and the viewers just went crazy. Their performance was quite hot. Along with the Senorita singers, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Halsey also set the stage on fire with their performances.

Recently, Camila Cabello revealed that she stole something from the Kensington Palace. She made this big revelation on BBC 1 Radio’s Breakfast with Greg James, and Prince William and Kate Middleton have the best reply to it.

James explained the situation and said, “We were at Kensington Palace… we were about to meet William and Kate and I said, ‘(You) got to steal something. Steal something… steal that pencil’.” Camila then added to the story, “And I was like, ‘You triple-doggy dare me?” she said, adding, “And you can’t not do a triple-doggy dare. If there’s anything I’ve learned in my life, it’s that. So I did it.”

The singer revealed that even though the radio host dared her to steal something, he ended up ratting her out. “You, to one of the palace people, called me out on it, and were like, ‘She stole a pencil!’ And I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ And I put it in my mom’s purse, and my mom was like, ‘No, we have to give it back. We have to give back the pencil.’ And I was like, ‘No. He triple doggy dared me. I have to take the pencil.’ So I still have it.”

The Shameless singer wrote in her post,”I’m sorry, William, and I’m sorry, Kate.” The Royal couple noticed her post and from Kensignton Palace’s Instagram page, they posted a comment on her post – a wide-eyed emoji.

"I am sorry William and I am sorry Kate" 😂 @KensingtonRoyal@GregJames may have got @Camila_Cabello into a bit of trouble at the Palace 👀 pic.twitter.com/aKArMdD04H — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) November 26, 2019

👀 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 26, 2019

