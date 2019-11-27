Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded From The Body: Emraan Hashmi-Himesh Reshammiya Reunite For A Way HOTTER Version!

Apart from thrillers and playing the ‘gangster’ in his films, one thing that goes hand-in-hand with Emraan Hashmi is the music of his films. The actor never fails to disappoint his fans with his tracks as he is always personally involved in the direction of his music.

With innumerable hits under their name, Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya reunite after 13 long years, once again, to recreate the Jhalak Dikha Jaa magic on screen. The superhit track from 2006 has now been recreated for Emraan’s upcoming thriller, ‘The Body‘. It was Emraan’s idea to collaborate with Himesh once again to give jhalak a spin that has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

Emraan has personally chosen the tracks of the film after multiple rounds of direction. Emraan believes the essence of the film lies partly in its music that creates a connect with his audience. As per sources, the teaser of the song was out last night and fans can’t wait for the foot-tapping number.

The actor has always delivered record-breaking songs on the chartbuster list and his fans are expecting nothing short of it from the upcoming release.

Emraan Hashmi is a name often synonymous with great music and the songs of ‘The Body’ are no exception. The recently released tracks, ‘Aaina’ and ‘Main Janta Hoon’ are already topping the charts and ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded’ will surely too.

