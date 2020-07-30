Post Malone Tells Joe Rogan That He Saw WHAT At Sixteen Years Old?

Post Malone was a guest on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast recently. Malone and Rogan talked a lot in the four-hour-long chat, and one of those topics was UFOs!

UFO sightings are a great topic to debate on, and Malone had his own experiences to share with Rogan and the others. In the podcast, Joe Rogan said he believes that aliens can exist. At the same time, he said he has a hard time believing that people have really encountered or seen them. He also joked that aliens would not like us!

But talking about his own experience, Post Malone admitted to seeing UFOs with his own eyes. That’s not all, Malone said that he had seen UFOs many times.

Malone remembered that when he was just sixteen years old, he had seen a UFO, “I’ve seen one. I was probably 16. I was in upstate New York.”

He further added, “Let me precursor this: My aunt and uncle were very strict, and we had to go to bed at very strict deadline—probably 10 p.m. I was looking out the window with my cousin and it’s just a light that just stays there and then just goes off … You cannot explain it.”

Wow!

Talking about other sightings, Malone said that he had seen UFOs in Utah and South California too, “I used to live in Tarzana … It looked kind of like—it sounds corny—but like a classic forcefield … it’s kind of like a dome in a circular shape. In Tarzana, looking down at the city. And I’m like, ‘How did no one else see this?’ But I was there with like four other people, and they saw it too.”

Watch the whole podcast here and listen to Post Malone’s insane experiences yourself:

