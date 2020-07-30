Transformers: War For Cybertron Is Coming To Netflix, Rooster Teeth Reveals The Reason Behind It

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy, a new action-packed animated series from the talented folks at Rooster Teeth, is all set to stream on Netflix later this week. This animated series is said to be a visually stunning affair and illustrates a much darker side to the conflict between the Autobots and Decepticons.

Recently, Rooster Teeth went on record about and spoke about why they feel Netflix is the perfect place for the new trilogy of stories. For the unversed, the Transformers series earlier streamed on a website by the name Machinima. It then went to the folks at Rooster Teeth who decided that the best place for the upcoming animated series is Netflix.

In an interview with Variety, Jordan Levine, general manager of Rooster Teeth, answered a number of questions about the series. He also spoke about why War For Cybertron will be streaming on Netflix. He said, “The company (Netflix) at its core has always been about trying to create content our audience will love — and putting it where our audience is. For us, the production infrastructure that exists here in Austin, in live action and animation, has shown we can make premium, high-end content. Then we look at what kind of distribution platforms can support that.”

Levine also conversed about regarding how all the different companies that are involved are looking to ‘play to everyone’s strengths’ and were ‘completely aligned’ for the production of this new chapter in the Transformers universe. He said, “I say this without any BS behind it: I felt like every party involved, Rooster Teeth, Hasbro and Netflix, were completely aligned on what this show is and how to market it. It’s playing to the strengths of everybody.”

The series will be released in three instalments. Transformers: War For Cybertron will be followed by Transformers: Siege and Transformers: Kingdom. It seems like the series will be able to bring in new audiences as well as reel in old fans of the franchise.

