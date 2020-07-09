Pixie Lott-Oliver Cheshire May Postpone Their Wedding Due To COVID-19: "It's Still Uncertain"

Singer Pixie Lott and her fiance, Oliver Cheshire, might postpone their wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two were supposed to get married by the end of the year, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Obviously it’s put on a bit of a (halt). We’re still planning but there’s not much we can do until we know the rules for sure. It’s still uncertain.

“I don’t really want do all this planning and take all this time to have a wedding where we’re going to social distance, or have a limited amount of people and compromise. We just have to wait and see, after the uncertainty stops, and then we can go for it,” Pixie shared.

Pixie feels it’s okay to wait as there are a lot of restrictions right now.

“I know that the rules have come out that you’re allowed to have a wedding for 30 people, but that’s not going to work with how many people we’ve got, it’s too high. So we have to wait.

“It’s because we’ve got quite big families and already the bridal party is quite big. We couldn’t really squeeze it down to 30, because I’ve got 13 bridesmaids and five flower girls,” she added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!