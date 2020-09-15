Paul Rudd’s Hilarious Millenial Lingo Is WINNING The Internet & It Comes With A Serious Message
Paul Rudd’s Hilarious Millenial Lingo Is WINNING The Internet & It Comes With A Serious Message

Paul Rudd is one of the most talented and handsome Hollywood actors in the world. The 51-year-old has a massive fan following across the globe and today, he’s not making headlines for acting or personal life but it’s because of a millennial video is breaking the internet.

The New York governor Andrew Cuomo shared a video of Rudd on his Twitter account and captioned it, “Certified young person Paul Rudd wants you to wear a mask. Listen up:”

That LINGO is everything. Haha!

We totally STAN Paul Rudd here and his advice on wearing masks. “Just wear a mask. I shouldn’t have to make it fun! It’s science!”

Now, there’s no second doubt that video is bomb AF and a user tweeted, “Duct tape those masks on to be doubly safe. Sleep in them. Never take them off.”

Another user tweeted, “Canadians are being well looked after. We are also seeing a U-Shaped Recovery. We look to our Great Neighbours and say EH? That’s Canadian for WTF! Get well soon great neighbours. We KNOW you have NO leader. The saddest thing ever”.

Here are some of the reactions from Rudd’s video:

Share your views on the same in the comments section below.

Must Read: Chadwick Boseman Put To Rest In South Carolina Hometown, Reveals Death Certificate

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out