Paul Rudd is one of the most talented and handsome Hollywood actors in the world. The 51-year-old has a massive fan following across the globe and today, he’s not making headlines for acting or personal life but it’s because of a millennial video is breaking the internet.

The New York governor Andrew Cuomo shared a video of Rudd on his Twitter account and captioned it, “Certified young person Paul Rudd wants you to wear a mask. Listen up:”

Duct tape those masks on to be doubly safe. Sleep in them. Never take them off. — TraceyLeeWrites (@TraceyLeeWrites) September 14, 2020

That LINGO is everything. Haha!

We totally STAN Paul Rudd here and his advice on wearing masks. “Just wear a mask. I shouldn’t have to make it fun! It’s science!”

Now, there’s no second doubt that video is bomb AF and a user tweeted, “Duct tape those masks on to be doubly safe. Sleep in them. Never take them off.”

Another user tweeted, “Canadians are being well looked after. We are also seeing a U-Shaped Recovery. We look to our Great Neighbours and say EH? That’s Canadian for WTF! Get well soon great neighbours. We KNOW you have NO leader. The saddest thing ever”.

Here are some of the reactions from Rudd’s video:

Canadians are being well looked after. We are also seeing a U-Shaped Recovery. We look to our Great Neighbours and say EH? That's Canadian for WTF! Get well soon great neighbours. We KNOW you have NO leader. The saddest thing ever — Diane Crawford 🇨🇦 (@retiredknitwit) September 14, 2020 Cuomo and Paull Rudd: The only bromance we need 🙏 — WineAndWhine (@WineAndWhine1) September 14, 2020 pic.twitter.com/b6qcjIWHGQ — Bob Sands (@BobSands19) September 14, 2020

