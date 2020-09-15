Japanese Actress Sei Ashina Found Dead In Her Apartment!

The year 2020 couldn’t get any worse for mankind. Earlier, it was just COVID- 19 pandemic but now, the consequences of isolation too are taking a huge toll on lives. Falling prey to mental health issues, we saw several commoners and even big celebs taking their own lives. Now, one such tragic piece of news is flowing in regarding Japanese actress Sei Ashina.

Ashina, known for her roles in television series, Kamen Rider Hibiki, and film Silk, was found dead in her Tokyo’s apartment. Tokyo police and the actress’ agency have confirmed the death. She was 36 years of age.

Sie Ashina’s body was discovered by her brother as she stopped answering messages and phone calls made on 13th September. As of now, the reason for her death is said to be suicide.

May her soul rest in peace!

Meanwhile, a few days back, Telugu television actress Kondapalli Sravani allegedly committed suicide at her house in Hyderabad. The 26-year-old artist was found hanging at her residence in Madhuranagar. The family members said she went to her bedroom and closed the door. They thought she was taking a bath but when she did not come out for a long, they broke the door open and found her hanging. They shifted her to a hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

(Note: If you suffering from a depressed state of mind, feel free to call on 99152987821 (iCall), +91 730 459 9836, +91 730 459 9837, and 1860 2662 345 (Vandrevala Foundation)

Must Read: Chadwick Boseman Put To Rest In South Carolina Hometown, Reveals Death Certificate

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube