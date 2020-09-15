Cheer Fame Jerry Harris Reacts To The Allegations Of Soliciting S*x From Minors

If there’s one documentary in 2020 that became popular overnight and celebrities couldn’t stop praising and talking about is Netflix’s Cheer. Their cast became a huge internet obsession including Jerry Harris, Lexi Brumback, Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer and Monica Aldama who runs the school.

On Monday, Jerry’s Naperville home in Illinois was raided by FBI and they had a search warrant for the same.

According to USA Today, the case is based on the allegations filed by cheerleading company Varsity Brands. Varsity’s Chief Legal Officer Burton Brillhart mentioned in his letters of ‘inappropriate sexual conduct’ allegations against Jerry Harris.

Not just that the CLO also attached a screenshot of the Snapchat message which has Harris’ face and a text written: “Would you ever want to ****”.

Another screenshot attached with the chat had a message from 2019 where a guy named Jerry Harris wrote: “Hey btw I found a place for us to do stuff it’s actually pretty good haha.”

Letters penned by Burton Brillhart mentioned Harris as a former employee. Which also means when the alleged incident happened, he wasn’t an employee.

Meanwhile, Harris’s spokesperson denied the allegations and told Variety, “We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”

Jerry Harris rose to fame with Netflix’s cheer and enjoys a massive fan following with 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

