Selena Gomez always makes music which not only touches the soul but also relates to the listener’s life. The Rare Singer is back with yet another bang on collaboration with Trevor Daniel named ‘Past Life’.

You remember, the time Selena Gomez collaborated with Kygo for ‘It Ain’t Me’ and the song became a sensation overnight? Well, this song is somewhat like that. Once you listen to it, you can’t help yourself and will listen to it on loop.

Trevor Daniel is a budding artist who has sung popular songs like Falling, Forgot, Closure and Paranoid to name a few.

Selena Gomez picks singing with, “And I don’t want to sit all in my sadness, I know it’s a habit of mine…Perfect, perfect timing…I start but I don’t know how to end”

And Trevor joins in with “Don’t re, don’t remind me…I ruined it before it began, oh”. And that’s when the best lyrics come and the Rare singer sings, “Last night was the last night of my past life/Got me here like you can never figure me out/Last night was the last time, was the last time.”

Take a look at the song here:

Selena Gomez isn’t afraid and talking about her past life including being through depression, heartbreak and it seems like she’s finally in a happy place.

In the past, Selena has dated Justin Bieber for quite a long time and their relationship has always been the talk of the Tinseltown.

Justin Bieber is currently married to Victoria’s Secret model, Hailey Bieber, while Selena Gomez is enjoying her single life and focusing on her mental health and career.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!