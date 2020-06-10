Paramount Network Pulls Down TV Show ‘Cops’, In The Wake Of #BlackLivesMatter Movement

More than just outrage, George Floyd’s killing has made people reassess their surroundings. The same is for Networks, who have become doubly responsible about the content they endorse. Paramount Network, as per reports has pulled down their hit show Cops. Below are all the details you would want to know.

Four days ago, reports claimed that Paramount has decided to pull down Cops. The reason being the protest against police brutality. It all began after George Floyd’s killing. Now, it is confirmed that Cops will no longer stream on the network, and there is no possibility of it coming back too.

According to Variety, a spokesperson in a statement said, “‘Cops’ is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return.”

Cops, originally released back in 1989 on Fox. The show has come under the radar in recent years due to its portrayal of law enforcement and the eyebrow-raising behind the scenes practises.

The show aired on Fox for 25 seasons. Paired up with America’s most Wanted, it ran for over 14 years. The latter was moved to Lifetime and never saw the light of the day post that. Cops was rebooted by Spike TV in 2013. Spike was then rebranded as Paramount in 2018.

Many networks have pulled down shows that have content that is questionable. A&E Network at the same time has also cancelled Live PD from its schedule. Meanwhile, we also saw HBO max taking down the Oscar-winning classic film Gone With The Wind.

