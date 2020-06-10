Not Romeo Beckham Or Joseph Robinson But Millie Bobby Brown Is Dating THIS Actor Who Has A Stranger Things Connect

Millie Bobby Brown has been acting from a very young age. She rose to prominence with Eleven’s role in Netflix’s Stranger Things. Remember Godzilla actresses’ first kiss? She revealed in one of her interviews that it was with her on-screen boyfriend, Finn Wolfhard aka Mike in the series. Well, there may be something more than that and below all that you need to know.

A while ago in March, Noah Schnapp aka Will Byers who also happens to be Millie Bobby Brown’s BFF, hinted at something that might have been missed by some of us.

Schnapp gave a major hint about who Stranger Things fame Millie Bobby Brown possibly could have been dating. There was a meme on social media that said, “Tag two people that want to hook up with each other to make things awkward” and Noah tagged Millie and Finn in the post.

Take a look at the post here:

Well, well. You can’t really blame Noah Schnapp here, the two young sweethearts are one of the most loved couples of Netflix. El-Mike have a huge fan following post the success of the show and their on-screen innocence is what stole the show for us.

One user commented, “NOAH WHAT” and “OMG.” Another user wrote, “You can’t blame him he’s not wrong.”

Back in January 2020, there were rumours that the Millie Bobby Brown is dating a rugby player from England named Joseph Robinson. Before that Brown was linked to legendary footballer David Beckham’s son, Romeo Beckham.

