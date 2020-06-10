Johnny Depp Screams ‘MOTHERF*CKER’ In Anger, Destroys The Furniture As Amber Heard SECRETLY Films Him, Watch

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been all around the news. Time and again, their divorce proceedings make the headlines. There are new revelations, accusations and verdicts. Amidst it all, an old video is going viral where Depp can be seen fuming.

For the unversed, the Pirates Of The Caribbean married the Aquaman actress in 2015. However, things soon fell apart and Amber Heard filed for a divorce in 2016. She even accused her ex-husband of domestic violence and physical abuse. Ever since a battle has been on-going in the court.

Multiple documents from courts, audios of their conversation have previously surfaced online. Recently, it was Amber Heard’s parents’ text conversation with Johnny Depp. Now, a video is going viral that witnesses Johnny Depp creating a massacre as Amber Heard films him.

The video was shared by leading entertainment portal TMZ. It begins with the Fantastic Beasts actor destroying the furniture as he kicks it and screams ‘motherf**ker’ in anger. Amber Heard can be continuously seen asking him what happened. Johnny Depp eventually destroys the glass across the hall. As he pours a glass of wine in anger, he finds out that Amber Heard has been filming him the entire time.

The actor snatches away the phone, and that’s when the video goes off. The scenario is indeed scary. This could well enough prove Amber Heard’s charges of alleged drug abuse by Johnny Depp. The actress late last year requested the court to allow a mental health official to conduct a test on her ex-husband. According to her, Johnny’s substance abuse could be a major contributor towards his domestic violence actions.

Haven’t seen the viral video yet? Check it out below:

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!