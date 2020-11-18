Quentin Tarantino’s comedy-drama Once Upon A Time In Hollywood received critical and commercial success at the film released year. While the film proved to be one of the top grosser of lead stars Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio it was also nominated for Oscars.

Advertisement

Now we hear that the filmmaker is all set to write a novel on the same story. For the same, Quentin Tarantino has struck a two-book deal with publisher HarperCollins and OUATIH will mark his first work in fiction writing for print.

Advertisement

As per Variety report, the press release by the HarperCollins suggests the book based on Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is slated for Summer 2021 release. Though it’s based on the film it won’t be a straight re-telling. Instead, Quentin will amplify his original story and give it a “fresh, playful and shocking departure,” The book will cover Dalton and Booth’s lives both forward and backward in time.

As per the entertainment portal, Quentin Tarantino said in a statement. “In the ’70s, movie novelizations were the first adult books I grew up reading,” He added, “And to this day I have a tremendous amount of affection for the genre. So as a movie-novelization aficionado, I’m proud to announce ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ as my contribution to this often marginalized, yet beloved sub-genre in literature. I’m also thrilled to further explore my characters and their world in a literary endeavour that can (hopefully) sit alongside its cinematic counterpart.” he added.

Talking about Quentin Tarantino’s second book it will be a nonfiction novel titled ‘Cinema Speculation.’ The book will be a deep dive into 1970s cinema and feature essays, reviews and personal writing from the director.

“Quentin Tarantino’s literary talents have been in plain sight since his first scripts, but to see how skillfully he endows his characters with life on the page and how he constantly takes a reader by surprise, even one who knows the movie by heart, is to see a master storyteller trying on a new form and making it his own,” said HarperCollins’ Vice President and Executive Editor Noah Eaker.

Are you excited for this one?

Must Read: Selena Gomez On Justin Bieber & Past Relationships: “All The Years Of Confusion & Being In Love…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube