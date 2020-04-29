WHOA! Now You See Me’s Third Instalment In The Making

The third chapter of popular heist series “Now You See Me” is being developed, with Eric Warren Singer on board to pen the script of the movie.

Lionsgate has brought on screenwriter Warren Singer, an Oscar nominee for his work on “American Hustle”, to add a fresh take to the story, reports deadline.com.

“Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of aNow You See Me’ and pushes ‘The Four Horsemen’ to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters,” said Nathan Kahane, President of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

“The Now You See Me’ franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows, you can’t keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film,” Kahane added.

The film will be the third installment of the “Now You See Me” franchise, which has grossed $687 million worldwide. The previous movies starred Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman, among others. No casting has been set yet for the third part.

It is believed that Warren Singer’s fresh take will capture the fun, magic, and spirit of the original, while introducing new characters into the world and also creating opportunities for the original cast to reprise their roles.

