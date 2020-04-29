Justin Bieber was very young when he got the fame and have been through so much. He started singing from a very young age and at 16 he released his first solo ‘The One’ and became an internet sensation. His debut album is still one of the most subscribed albums according to Billboard.

His track ‘Baby’ smashed all the earlier records in the music industry and was a rage at that time. Not just his music, he has always been in the news for dating popular women in the entertainment industry.

From Selena Gomez to Kendall Jenner to Miley Cyrus, here are a few famous women that Justin Bieber has dated:

Selena Gomez:

Jelena, as their fans would call them; was one of the most popular couples in the world. They started dating in the year 2010 and since then their relationship has been on and off till 2018 when the Baby singer announced his engagement with Victoria Secret model, Hailey Baldwin.

Sofia Richie:

Sofia was just 17 when she started dating the singer. The couple got a lot of bashing from their fans as Sofia was really young. But who cares, love is blind. Isn’t it? Although they got separated soon and she is currently dating Scott Disick who was married to the eldest Kardashian, Kourtney. They have three kids together Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Kendall Jenner:

Ever since he got popular, Bieber has been good friends with the Kardijenners. At Coachella 2015, Justin and Kendall were seen getting cozying up with each other. Their pictures from the event went viral on the internet in no time.

Ariana Grande:

The two are managed by the same company and person, Scooter Braun. While Ariana was dating Sean Paul, she got all cuddly with Justin and the rumours sparked everywhere and that’s also one of the reasons behind her break up with Sean.

Miranda Kerr:

Now you must be thinking that she’s way older for Justin Bieber but love has no age, isn’t it? Miranda and Justin were both in Ibiza when they just kind of had a thing after the very famous Victoria Secret Show. Have you ever even seen Miranda? It’s not Justin’s fault, anyone would go crazy for her.

Barbara Palvin:

After their Twitter banter went viral on the internet, it was said that the two started romancing each other. One more Victoria Secret model, right; we know. They were often spotted together chilling and taking rides. Barbara is currently dating Dylan Sprouse and the two make a cute couple.

Miley Cyrus:

This is one of the weirdest affairs of all time. An American magazine claimed that Miley got pregnant with Justin’s baby and decided to break up. She slammed the magazine cover and that said she has been pregnant with the same man as Selena Gomez to which Miley quoted saying, “by that we mean @justinbieber”. She didn’t justify and left her fans on a cliff hanger.

Hailey Baldwin:

Last but not least, Hailey Baldwin Bieber. They started dating somewhere around 2011 when Justin and Selena first took a break from each other. Hailey was reportedly dating singer Shawn Mendes and in 2018 and all of sudden announced her engagement with Justin. This shook the entire world and the news came in out of the box. The two got married last year in a lavish private ceremony and had an A-List guest list for their wedding.

So here it is, all the beautiful women Justin has dated. We hope you enjoyed our list, comment in the section below if you think we have missed out on any name.

