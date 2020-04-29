Oscars 2021: Academy To Consider Films Streamed Online, But Only For 1 Year Following COVID-19 Outbreak

The tension following the Novel Coronavirus seems to have now reached The Academy Awards management who in a recent turn id events have decided to mend the rule for qualification. If reports are to go by only for Oscars 2021, the jury will also consider films that will release on streaming platforms only. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Oscars for the ones unversed is the most prestigious honours in the world of cinema and honours the best ones in the arena of cinema every year. The norm for any film to apply for Oscars is that it should have had a theatrical release and a run of minimum seven days in LA. But just for this year, the Academy has decided to mend the rule.

The decision came following the COVID-19 locking us all down. Theatres are closed in almost all the countries, leading to which releases are cancelled and will only be rescheduled once the pandemic takes the back seat. In that case judging the films in the base of theatrical release is impossible.

Oscars Academy still believes in the fact that there is no better way than experiences films on a big screen. “Our commitment to that is unchanged and unwavering. Nonetheless, the historically tragic COVID-19 pandemic necessitates this temporary exception to our awards eligibility rules,” academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement.

Meanwhile many film festivals across the stand cancelled or postponed for the year. The most prominent Cannes Film Festival 2020 and Met Gala 2020 have been called off for time being.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!