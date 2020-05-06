Not Drug Abuse, Scott Disick Entered Rehab For THIS Traumatising Reason; To Take Action Against Fake Reports

Scott Disick went to rehab earlier this week and pictures of his zoop meeting with the facility went viral on the internet. Since then, there have been continuous rumours as to what would be the possible reason behind going to a rehab facility. Well, it’s not substance abuse but his parents’ death trauma that he couldn’t deal with.

Now, Scott Disick decided to sue the treatment facility for violating the rules of HIPAA and leaking his zoop meeting pictures to the media. His attorney Marty Singer issued an official statement that said that he is immediately exiting out of the rehab continuing to this drama.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check-in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse,” the statement by Scott Disick reads.

“Shockingly as a result of the HIPAA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action.”

Scott enrolled himself as quarantine is the best time to isolate himself and work on his thought process but it turned out to be a disaster instead. Scott is currently dating, Sofia Richie and has three kids from her last marriage with Kourtney Kardashian.

