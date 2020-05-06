The superhero movies are in trend and every day, we hear one of the other announcements or speculations. The latest one is Todd Phillips narrowing down his Batman in Joaquin Phoenix’s Jokerverse. To add more to fans’ excitement, what if we tell you the actor he’s interested in playing the Dark Knight is a Breaking Bad actor?

Yes, you read it right. After the humongous success of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker in 2019, Todd Phillips plans to extend his Jokerverse. The director’s list of actors to play Batman so far were James Marsden, Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper. The latest one to make to the list is Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul aka Jesse Pinkman.

Aaron Paul became a household name due to his stint in Breaking Bad that also starred Bryan Cranston. We wonder how the actor would look like Batman to Joaquin’s Joker. However, as we can see the list of contenders to play the Dark Knight consists of A-list stars like Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper. But Paul is quite talented so this is one tough decision Phillips will have to take.

If this project happens for real, this isn’t the only Batman fans will get to see. Matt Reeves’ superhero drama The Batman features Robert Pattinson in the titular role. When Robert’s first look as the DC superhero was revealed, it received a great response. Fans were expected Joaquin’s Joker to play the Crime of Clown in Reeves’ directorial. But if Todd is planning to extend his own universe, that’s highly unlikely.

Do you think Aaron Paul is apt to play Batman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

