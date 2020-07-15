Nick Cannon Excluded From Association With ViacomCBS After His Anti-Semitic Comments

American actor and host, Nick Cannon, will not be working with ViacomCBS anymore. The reason is said to be Nick’s remarks related to ant-Semitic theories. On 30th June, Nick posted a YouTube video on his channel. In the video, he was joined by former Public Enemy member Richard Griffin. The two talked about anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Griffin, also known as Professor Griff, was removed from Public Enemy for his anti-Semitic views.

A spokesperson of ViacomCBS, in a statement to PEOPLE, said, “ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism. We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

The statement continued, “While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him.”

To explain himself, Nick Cannon released a statement on Facebook, which said, “Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions. I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding.”

“The Black and Jewish communities have both faced enormous hatred, oppression persecution, and prejudice for thousands of years and in many ways have and will continue to work together to overcome these obstacles. When you look at The Media, and other sectors in our nation’s history, African Americans and the people of the Jewish community have partnered to create some of the best, most revolutionary work we know today”, the post continued.

Nick further wrote, “I am an advocate for people’s voices to be heard openly, fairly, and candidly. In today’s conversation about anti-racism and social justice, I think we all – including myself – must continue educating one another and embrace uncomfortable conversations – it’s the only way we ALL get better. I encourage more healthy dialogue and welcome any experts, clergy, or spokespersons to any of my platforms to hold me accountable and correct me in any statement that I’ve made that has been projected as negative.”

The statement ended with, “Until then, I hold myself accountable for this moment and take full responsibility because My intentions are only to show that as a beautiful human species we have way more commonalities than differences. So let’s embrace those as well as each other. We All Family!”

