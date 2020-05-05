Supermodel Naomi Campbell hates the term “retire”, and says that she will continue to work till the time she wants.

In an interview with The Sunday Times’ Style magazine, the supermodel Campbell said that she likes to remain active, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“I don’t like the word ‘retire’. If I don’t wanna do it anymore, I just won’t do it. But I’m never gonna say that. I’m someone who’s extremely active. I like to be active and I think I’m always going to be active,” she said. Campbell will turn 50 on May 22, and she says she feels “blessed” to reach the age.

“Frankly, if I am here on May 22, in isolation, I’m blessed. I wanna get everything out of what we’re supposed to get out of this. I’m no saint, or whatever, but I wanna be still enough to catch this wave,” she said.

She has decided to “simplify” her life after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

“There’s a lot of things I would not do the same. I want to simplify my life in many different ways … I don’t think it’s ever gonna go back the same, in terms of the hygiene. For me, never. But when we get this … I will call it a new reset because I really felt like the planet, Mother Nature, needed a break. I felt like a lot of gluttony and excess that this truly was just like, It’s too much,” said the supermodel.

