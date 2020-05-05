Tom Cruise has always set new benchmarks when it comes to shooting the action sequences. The Mission Impossible star has literally taken up every damn action stunt which looks like an impossible mission and has made it possible. But while we still struggle to not keep our eyes wide opened while watching him breaking screens, he is ready to set the bar much higher now.

It has been learnt that Tom Cruise and SpaceX, Tesla owner Elon Musk along with NASA are all set to come up with an action film of its own kind which will be shot in outer space. Yes, you read that right.

While we are still dreaming to visit outer space someday, Tom is ready to do action there and he has got support from Elon and NASA.

According to the Deadline report, the project is currently in its early stages of planning and no studio has been brought in yet to finance the project yet. Also, it won’t be another Mission Impossible film.

Well, we’ll see for the developments curiously.

Meanwhile, it was learnt last month that Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8, the next two much-awaited chapters in Tom Cruises action spy adventure franchise, have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seventh part, which was originally slated to release on July 23, 2021, will now open four months later on November 19, 2021. The eighth instalment was set for August 5, 2022, and will instead release on November 4, 2022.

The shoot of Mission: Impossible 7 was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cruise was about to start filming in Venice, Italy when Paramount studio decided to halt the shoot in late February.

