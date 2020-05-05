Although there’s lockdown all around, most celebrities have been enjoying the quarantine period with their family members. Same is the scenario with Gigi Hadid, who recently announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Zayn Malik. While it’s been ex-Tyler Cameron’s statement doing the rounds, we have something light-hearted today. The Victoria’s Secret Model trolled Gossip Girl fame Blake Lively, and here’s what happened next!

For the unversed, the duo has been friends since a long time, and share a healthy relation amidst them. With the Met Gala being postponed, several celebrities have been sharing their previous appearances, and one of them remained to be Blake Lively. She shared her look from the 2017 Met Gala and the Versace costume she carried took as many as 600 hours to be prepared.

In fact, it was not just that, Blake lively had a rather amusing trivia for fans to notice. All her appearances from 2016-2018 had the costumes complementing the Met Gala carpets. She captioned her post on the same as, “…when the carpet matches the Blakes. Met Ball 2018, 2017, 2016”

To this, BFF Gigi commented, “How far in advance do you have to tell Anna what color to make the carpet ?” and left the fans and viewers in splits.

Check out the post below:

Gigi Hadid’s comment on Blake Lively’s post has over 24,000 likes in just 5 hours.

Meanwhile, the supermodel recently confessed to being pregnant with Zayn Malik on a virtual chat with Jimmy Fallon.

She further revealed that she along with the father to her baby, Zayn wanted to announce it all in their own way, the news was already spread all over.

Gigi Hadid is reportedly 20 weeks pregnant and will be mother to a baby girl.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!