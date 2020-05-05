Justin Bieber Still Jealous & Insecure About Hailey Baldwin, Read It All!

Justin Bieber and his relations have been quite complicated since eternity. The actor had an on and off relationship with ‘Rare’ singer Selena Gomez, and made a whole lot of noise surrounding it. However, fans were left baffled when he suddenly announced engagement with ex-girlfriend Hailey Baldwin in 2018 just after a month of dating. The duo is now opening up about their married life and the dark phases.

During the Facebook watch episode, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got candid about their marriage, talking about the good times and well as the bad phases. ‘The Biebers On Watch’ will be seen coming up with 12 episodes, and the first one was released on Monday. Justin confessed to still dealing with jealousy and insecurities even after years of togetherness.

“There’s a lot of things I need to work on. Forgiveness things, jealousy things, insecurities that I didn’t even realize I had until I chose to spend my life with you. Realized there were blind spots in my life that I didn’t realize I had,” Justin Bieber shared with Hailey Baldwin.

The duo has been in an on and off relationship ever since their teens, until they finally decided to tie the knot in 2018. Talking about a phase when Hailey Baldwin decided that she wants Justin Bieber in her life irrespective as a friend or lover, “It is grieving, when you lose someone that you really, really loved and cared about. I cared about you so much that I was like, ‘It doesn’t even matter to me if he’s in my life in, like, a romantic way. … I want us to be in each other’s lives and that be OK,” shared the model.

But all is well that ends well, and clearly Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber made the best decisions by marrying each other!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!