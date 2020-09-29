Even though Pedro Alonso’s Berlin died in Money Heist’s Season 2 ending, he continued to make appearances in 3rd and 4th season. The actor continued to treat fans with flashback scenes which covered a nice part of season 3 and 4.

But it seems, the actor is not going away from the show even in the upcoming season which will be last of the show. If the latest Instagram post of Pedro Alonso is anything to go by, he will be very much a part of Season 5 of Money Heist.

Pedro shared a mirror selfie on Instagram in which he looks so dashing. But more than the selfie, it’s his caption which caught our attention. While he captioned the post in Spanish, it’s safe to say that he’s on the sets of Money Heist because he tagged Netflix España’s Instagram account and also wrote LCDP5 which means La Casa de Papel Season 5.

His fans flooded the comment section with really amazing comments.

“miss youu😍😍” wrote @hannah.barbera6

“Te amoooo !! 🥺😍” commented @floramaillet_49

A user with username @masadeh05 commented, “On fiiiiirrreee Berlinnnn 🔥🔥❤️”

@sweetdevilvs commented, “PEDRO I LOVE YOU SO MUCH”

“the best mirror selfie” posted @rodrigo.lcdp

The shooting of Money Heist season 5 is currently happening in Spain since August. Earlier, Alvaro Morte aka the Professor shared a mirror selfie from the sets of Money Heist which speaks so much. While it’s a mirror selfie of Alvaro, there’s more focus on the clothes hanging on a wall. The clothes of Professor have visible white spots on them which could be a hint about a rough defence Professor had. Check out the pic below:

Recently Úrsula Corberó treated her fans as well as she took to her Instagram page to share a picture with Miguel Herrán. The duo is dressed in their LCDP avatar as Tokyo and Rio and look like happy puppies in the photo. It makes us question if they will patch up again in Money Heist Season 5 or not?

The 5th season of Money Heist aka La Casa de Papel was confirmed in August. Netflix revealed that Money Heist will end with the conclusion of part 5.

They shared the news with a tweet on their official handle. The post read: “The heist comes to an end.”

