Mission: Impossible 7: Nicholas Hoult EXITS Tom Cruise’s Action Caper

Actor Nicholas Hoult has dropped out of the next instalment of “Mission: Impossible” film franchise due to scheduling conflicts.

Hoult, who was set to portray the villain in Tom Cruise’s much-awaited “Mission: Impossible 7“, has been replaced by actor Esai Morales.

“Mission: Impossible 7“, which also marks the return of Hollywood superstar Cruise as Ethan Hunt, was being shot in Venice when the shutdown directive was issued due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While it is unclear when filming will resume, the delay would have Hoult in conflict with a prior commitment to shoot the second season of the comedy web series, “The Great”. It was because of this overlap that he had to exit the film.

Paramount Pictures recently pushed back the release date of the seventh instalment, which will now release on November 19, 2021. The eighth film has also been delayed and will hit the big screen on November 4, 2022.

Christopher McQuarrie is on board to write and direct both the films, which will be shot back-to-back.

Actors Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby are returning for “Mission: Impossible 7“. Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Shea Whigham have joined the cast.

