Glee fame Naya Rivera went missing last week and the search operations have been going ever since. Today is the 4th day and the actress has been presumed dead by the authorities. Earlier today, ex-husband Ryan Dorsey was spotted with their kid, Josey Hollis Dorsey who is just 4-year-old.

For the unversed, Naya Rivera went for boating with her son last week where the Glee fame drowned because of uncontrollable circumstances and Josey was found alone on the boat.

Now, pictures of Ryan Dorsey sitting by Lake Piru are going viral where he is with his dad looking for Naya Rivera and crying. The pictures are heart-wrenching and our prayers are with the family.

Take a look:

El ex esposo de #NayaRivera y padre de Josey, Ryan Dorsey, se le veía devastado cuando miró sombríamente el agua. El actor entra al agua con George Rivera, el padre de Naya. pic.twitter.com/ScmNa20JHv — Juan Carlos Yigael (@carlosyigael) July 12, 2020

Meanwhile, according to Sgt. Kevin Donoghue of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told PEOPLE, “We interviewed her son, and there was nothing that we learned from her son that would have suggested that this was suicide. Everything that we’ve learned so far leads to this being some sort of water recreational accident.”

Late Naya Rivera shares a joint-custody of son Josey Hollis Dorsey with ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey. The couple got married back in 2014 and divorced each other in 2018.

