Katy Perry’s THIS Act Left Jennifer Aniston In Tears & It Has To Do With The Fireworks’ Singer’s Unborn Baby!

Jennifer Aniston and Katy Perry are great friends for a long time now. As per Insider, both girls could not stay parted even during the lockdown and were seen enjoying socially distanced walks. The Grammy-nominated pop star is soon to embrace motherhood and expected to give birth to her first child, a daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom, in the coming weeks. Reportedly, Aniston has provided a lot of emotional support to Perry during her pregnancy.

Orlando proposed Katy in 2019 on Valentine’s Day after an American Idol taping in LA. Both came to know that they were expecting a daughter, in April during a gender reveal party at their home. It is Katy’s first-ever child. Although Bloom already has a nine-year-old son named Flynn with his ex-spouse Miranda Kerr.

As per a source revealed to The Sun, Jennifer, 51 is on the top in the couple’s list for possible godparents. She got overwhelmed with emotions when Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom asked her to be the Godmother to their impending daughter.

“[Jennifer] is pretty chuffed about it as well and cried when they asked her,” said an insider close to three of them.

Jennifer Aniston has a great experience of being a Godmother as the actress is already the Godmother to her Friends Co-star Courteney Cox’s 16 years old daughter Coco.

Katy has admitted, “I am waddling like a duck! I’m breathing heavily, I’m a full-on mouth-breather,” as she is also anticipating the August release of her fifth studio album Smile.

