Making a movie or series that people will talk about even after years is a big task. But Breaking Bad makers were quite particular about how they want to go with the show. Starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, BB aired from 2008-2013 with 5 seasons.

It has been 7 years since Vince Gilligan’s crime drama ended. But the craze is growing with time. Many are discovering it now and are amazed how brilliantly it is written and executed. Bryan Cranston plays Walter White in the show. He’s a college chemistry professor who turns into a top meth cook. Aaron Paul plays his former student named Jesse Pinkman. Together, Walt and Jesse beat everyone in the meth business and become top drug lords.

Fans cannot imagine Breaking Bad without Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. The two are perfect together for their parts as Walt and Jesse. They didn’t share a good equation most of the time despite working together. That’s what made the series stand out. But did you know the makers were going to kill Pinkman in the first season itself? The revelation was made by Vince himself. He also shared the interesting reason why they didn’t kill off Aaron’s character. This fact will amaze you for sure.

Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman was going to die in season 1, episode 9. However, the episode was never written or created. Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan said during a cast panel back then, “The original plan was to kill him off, but I have to say, the writers’ strike, in a sense, didn’t save him because I knew by episode 2 — we all did, all of us, our wonderful directors and our wonderful producers — everybody knew this talent, how good you are, and a pleasure to work with.”

Vince also said how killing Jesse Pinkman would’ve been a terrible mistake. “And it became pretty clear early on that that would be a huge, colossal mistake to kill off Jesse. But the idea was … I didn’t know how important Jesse was [going to be],” shared Vince.

Well, we all are glad that Jesse wasn’t killed off! Last year, we got to see Aaron Paul in a solo Breaking Bad film titled, El Camino. It shows what he was up to since he escaped in the finale episode.

