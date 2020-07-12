A while ago, singer August Alsina made some big revelations about his relationship with Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith and since then the internet has been going crazy over the same. Recently, the couple appeared on Red Table Talk which is hosted by none other than Girl’s Trip actress opposite the Bad Boys actor and accepted her affair with Alsina.

The conversation on the Red Table Talk between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith was honest and you could see it in their eyes.

Jada accepted the affair with August Alsina and revealed that she was in an entanglement with the singer after her relationship with Will Smith was almost over, four years ago. She was broken and in a different phase of her life altogether.

Now, a source close to MTO has revealed that the Bad Boy actor and Red Table Talk host are officially headed for a divorce. The source also revealed that Will has planned to announce the divorce on Red Table only while discussing his marriage with Jada.

While discussing things with Jada at the Red Table, Will also confessed that his biggest failure in life was divorcing ex-wife, Sheree Zampino and said, “Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life. Divorce was the ultimate failure for me.”

Will Smith actor shares a 27-year-old son with Sheree. Smith further shared, “I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don’t think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my [then] 2-year-old son’s mother… If a man’s not a great husband then he loses his parental rights. And I’m a way better father than I am a husband.”

We hope everything gets settled and alright soon between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

