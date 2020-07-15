Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Opens Up On Being Grateful To Her Father For Giving Her & Siblings A Normal Childhood 

Michael Jackson was one legend who faced public scrutiny more than many others of his time. However, the Black or White singer did not let his public figure lifestyle get in the way of his children and their childhood. And today his daughter Paris Jackson is more than grateful for that.

Well, the fact that Michael Jackson was a pro at hiding his children’s’ faces in public places is no secret. Paris Jackson has now revealed that her father made sure that his children could have the most normal childhood possible. He did so for the children to be able to enjoy the little joys of life such as going to the park or visiting an ice-cream parlour without being thronged by the paps.

Paris Jackson has explained in detail why Michael Jackson would make sure that his children covered their face with a mask or any form of cloth during all public outings. The Jackson offspring spoke about this on her new Facebook Watch series ‘Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn’. She was heard saying, “When he was young, he would be in the studio and he’d look outside and he’d see kids on the playground and he couldn’t do that. He didn’t want that for us, so we wore masks.”

Paris Jackson further opened up about how this practice helped her and her other siblings; Prince and Blanket Jackson. “I appreciated it. It was nice. Because we were able to go to Chuck E. Cheese and Circus Circus and we were normal. For a long time I was just against letting the world in because I was just too scared to do it. I have had to accept the fact that I do not and probably will never have a private life.”

This isn’t the first time that Paris Jackson has spoken about her legendary father Michael Jackson and the heavy lineage that she carries. The has over the past week spoken about it in her series.

