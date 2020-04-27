Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald, and Christine Baranski recently joined the fun at the ongoing Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Celebration. Many Broadway stars paid their respect and tribute to legendary music composer Stephen Sondheim and these three took it to another level altogether.

As they came together online, Meryl, Audra, and Christine wore bathrobes, guzzled drinks, and performed on The Ladies Who Lunch from Sondheim’s Company. The tribute was telecasted on Broadway.com and YouTube in support of ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty).

The videos of these pretty ladies trended on Twitter as the netizens enjoyed their performance. The highlight was the moment when Meryl poured a drink for herself live. Take a look at the talk of social media:

The perfection aka Christine Baranski , Meryl Streep and Audra McDonald ladies and gentlemen #Sondheim90Concert pic.twitter.com/Tr9fAqOqaa — Olivia Colman’s Blonde Hair (@streep_lover) April 27, 2020

Meryl Streep is me #Sondheim90Concert pic.twitter.com/3FokCVkLP9 — Allison the Disney Diva (@Daviesallison1A) April 27, 2020

Meryl Streep being the perfect quarantine mood

#Sondheim90Concert pic.twitter.com/9dTsFtb1qF — Olivia Colman’s Blonde Hair (@streep_lover) April 27, 2020

Can we get album with Meryl Streep , Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald singing together #Sondheim90Concert pic.twitter.com/BNVPjmGcdx — Allison the Disney Diva (@Daviesallison1A) April 27, 2020

CHRISTINE BARANSKI, MERYL STREEP & AUDRA MCDONALD SINGING ‘LADIES WHO LUNCH’ IS GAY RIGHTS I DON’T MAKE THE RULES #Sondheim90Concert pic.twitter.com/QH4406T8ML — rizzy ⚢ (@sarahpaulsbean) April 27, 2020

MERYL STREEP IS THE LOVE OF MY LIFE. THAT'S IT. THAT'S THE TWEET!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9apmcUFKSs — miranda priestly. (@mirxndapriestly) April 27, 2020

Those who don’t know it’s a completely free online event which is hosted by Raúl Esparza.

And the fun has just begun. Apart from Meryl, Audra & Christine, many more artists like Bernadette Peters, Mandy Patinkin, Donna Murphy, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster, Iain Armitage, Katrina Lenk, Michael Cerveris, Brandon Uranowitz, Stephen Schwartz, Elizabeth Stanley, Chip Zien are queued up to entertain you.

Meanwhile, Meryl Streep recently talked about legendary star Dick Van Dyke and said that he has not lost his inner child, and has retained the innocent joy of life despite his years.

The actress recently got a chance to work with the 94-year-old Van Dyke in Mary Poppins Returns.

“He is practically perfect in every way so no wonder he was drawn to the material Mary Poppins. He is somebody who is pure I don’t wanna say show business because it conjures up the whole other thing but it’s a theatrical sense of joy that he brings,” Streep said while talking about her co-star.

