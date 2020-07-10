From the Black Lives Matter movement to making individual calls to those who have endured hate crimes, Meghan Markle is known for raising her opinions publicly. Her fans appreciate how vocal she is about her opinions on social issues. Here is good news for all her fans who were waiting for Megan’s persuasive public speaking.

Meghan Markle is all set to make her first appearance as a non-royal speaker at the 2020 Girl-Up Leadership Summit since she has ventured down from the senior royal family with spouse Prince Harry in January. The Girl-Up summit will be held virtually from July 13 to 15.

Girl-Up has a vast presence in 120 nations. It also has clubs in all 50 US states, known for empowering ladies and inspiring them to get involved in social change. The United Nations Foundation established Girl-Up in 2010 and since then, the initiative has helped over 65,000 women.

The conversations in the Girl-Up leadership summit which Meghan Markle will attend will be related to the topics that are important in their lives. A spokesperson told Newsweek, “Many of the areas and topics covered in these conversations will be related to the foundation and mission of Archewell, their new organization housing their philanthropic endeavours.”

Apart from Meghan Markle, many influencing ladies like former first lady Michelle Obama, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad and actresses Priyanka Chopra and Jameela Jamil will also speak at the summit. How excited are you to listen to them? Do let us know in the comments section.

