Megan Thee Stallion Tears Up As She Recollects The Ordeal She Went Through After Being Shot, Say “I didn’t deserve to get shot”

Earlier this month, rapper Megan Thee Stallion was hospitalized following gunshot wounds to her feet. On Monday afternoon, Stallion, via an Instagram live video, opened up to fans about the gunshot wounds she sustained. She also lashed out on those who treated this incident as a joke.

In mid-July, Stallion was shot in the feet during an incident where fellow rapper Tony Lanez was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon. Lanez allegedly shot at Megan and her friend, Kelsey Nicole, after the three argued at a party. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident as a potential assault with deadly force.

During an Instagram Live video, the 25-year-old rapper said as she wiped away tears, “I was shot in both of my feet, and I had to get surgery to … get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary.”

Megan Thee Stallion continued saying as she started tearing up, “Oh Lord, I didn’t think I was going to cry. But yeah, I had to get surgery, it was super scary. It was just the worst experience of my life. And it’s not funny. It’s nothing to joke about. It was nothing for y’all to start going and making up fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do shit.”

She said she was lucky that the bullets did not hit any bones or break any tendons, and thanked her late parents and grandmother. She said, “I know my mama and my daddy, my granny had to be looking out for me with that one cause where the bullets hit at, it missed everything.” She expects to recover soon fully.

In the weeks since the news of the shooting first, many fans voiced their support for Megan Thee Stallion, but some people on social media as well as a few celebrities instead cracked jokes about it. During her live session Monday, the rapper thanked her fans for their support and condemned those who treated the incident as funny gossip.

