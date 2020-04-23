Marvelathon! Thor: Chris Hemsworth As God Of Thunder & Tom Hiddleston AKA Loki’s Tessaract Obsession, Here’s Why This Film Should Be On Your Watchlist

With the film Thor (2011), Marvel Cinematic Universe gave us two amazing actors Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston. While Chris plays the titular role, Tom plays his half-brother Loki in the film. This is the first Marvel film in which the superheroes are not from Earth. Well, there are some more reasons to fall in love with this 2011 MCU film.

For today’s Marvelathon, I suggest you Thor, because ahead in everything that happens in Marvels’s universe, both Thor and Loki play key roles. We get to see the lives of these brothers in Asgard, how their planet is different than Earth but their emotions are just like people here and more.

So if you haven’t thought of watching anything for the day, Thor should be your pick. I give you 5 reason why you should watch it right away.

Thor & Loki

The brothers were not always against each other as we have known is comics and films. Thor shows us their brotherly bond, even if it’s little. It’s good to see them not trying to kill each other for some time.

Mjolnir

The first time we saw Mjolnir was in the end credits scene or Iron Man 2. However, in Thor, we understand the important of Mjolnir, how only the worthy can lift it and its power.

Thor’s love story

Thor falls for a girl named Jane (played by Natalie Portman) from Earth and it’s adorable. I love how the God of Thunder finds his sweetheart on our planet.

Tesseract

Tesseract contains the space stone and Loki has fought almost everyone to get his hands on it. After seeing its sketch in Tony Stark’s (played by Robert Downey Jr) father Howard Stark’s book, we finally get to see what the shiny blue cube exactly is!

The Avengers

The end credits scene in which Nick Fury talks to Erik Selvig about the tesseract. Loki’s reflection can be seen in the scene and it’s because of him all the Avengers come together.

