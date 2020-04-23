Iron Man 2: Robert Downey Jr’s THIS Co-Star Bashed Director Jon Favreau, Said “He Doesn’t Have Balls”

With Avengers: Endgame almost completing its 1 years of release, several unknown throwback incidents are coming to light! We know Robert Downey Jr wasn’t very happily welcomed when he first auditioned for Tony Stark, but one of his co-stars for Iron Man 2 was! However, things took a toll when he didn’t get his desired role and slammed director Jon Favreau for the same.

We’re talking about none other than Mickey Rourke who was initially offered to play the role of the main antagonist in Iron Man 2. His initial salary to play Ivan Vanko/Whiplash was $250000. Eventually, this pay was hiked but the role he got on-screen turned out to be disappointing. Despite several requests to director Jon Favreau, writer Justin Theroux, his role was cut, as he shared.

In a conversation with CraveOnline back in 2011, Mickey Rourke opened up about it all as, “I explained to Justin Theroux, to the writer, and to (Jon) Favreau that I wanted to bring some other layers and colours, not just make this Russian a complete murderous revenging bad guy. And they allowed me to do that. Unfortunately, the [people] at Marvel just wanted a one-dimensional bad guy, so most of the performance ended up the floor.”

He furthermore added that he wanted to play the bad guy with several dimensions, but clearly the director didn’t call the shots, and he wished that he had some b*lls, and would have taken decisions by himself.

“If they let you play the bad guy with other dimensions other than one-dimensional. You have to fight for that though, to bring layers to the character. Otherwise, if you’re working for the wrong studio or let’s say a director that doesn’t have any balls, then they’re just gonna want it to be the evil bad guy. So, if you’re working with some good studio guys that got brains and you’re working with a director with a set of nuts that’ll let you incorporate that then it’s fun. Otherwise, you end up with what happened on Iron Man,” said the Immortals actor.

Mickey Rourke aka Whiplash ended his side of the story by saying that if the makers “want to make mindless comic book movies, then I don’t want to be a part of that.”

Did you know about this episode?

