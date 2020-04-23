Avengers: Endgame Trivia #29: Here’s Why It Was Necessary To Show Chris Evans AKA Captain America Old In The End!

Just 3 days more and Avengers: Endgame will complete a year of its release. However, even after a year, fans come up with interesting easter eggs, theories and have a lot of question to ask the makers. In the movie, we saw the deaths of Iron Man and Black Widow, and Captain America aka Steve Rogers gave up his superpowers to live a normal life.

In the climax, Chris Evans’ character Steve Rogers returned as an old man after placing the infinity stones using time travel. Captain America chooses normal life with Peggy Carter and we see the two having the dance they planned in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Our Avengers: Endgame trivia 29 is about Captain America returning as an old man and why it was necessary. In an interview with NYTimes, Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely shared the reason why it was important to show old Steve Rogers. McFeely said that wanted Cap to get his dance with his lover Peggy.

McFeely said, “From the very first outline, we knew he was going to get his dance. On a separate subject, I started to lose my barometer on what was just fan service and what was good for the character. Because I think it’s good for the characters. But we also just gave you what you wanted. Is that good? I don’t know. But I’ll tell you, it’s satisfying. He’s postponed a life in order to fulfil his duty. That’s why I didn’t think we were ever going to kill him. Because that’s not the arc. The arc is, I finally get to put my shield down because I’ve earned that.”

Christopher shared, “A hero without sacrifice, you’re not going to get the miles out of that person that you need to for these movies. That’s what makes them a hero, it’s not the powers.”

Chris Evans’character turning old in the film received a mixed response from the fans. In Endgame, Cap gives his shield to Falcon who is assumed to be the next Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That’s our Avengers trivia for the day. What are your thoughts on Steve Rogers getting old at the end of the movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

