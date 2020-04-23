When Johnny Depp TORTURED Leonardo DiCaprio, What Exactly Went Wrong!

Johnny Depp has been all over the news pieces owing to his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. Petitions around Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 remains to be another reason. However, what’s caught our attention is the actor’s revelation of torturing Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Below is all the scoop you need.

A lot of us wouldn’t know, but Leonardo DiCaprio and Johnny Depp had worked together during the late 90s, on a film titled What’s Eating Gilbert Grap. While the Titanic actor was just 19 years old, Depp was quite famous and had made a mark of himself in showbiz.

However, things took a toll when the young DiCaprio would appear on sets, all prepped up every single day with his lines all byhearted and a natural readiness in him. There was something about it that Johnny Depp couldn’t take very well, and as a revenge, he would deny sharing cigarettes with the former in a really mean way.

The Professor actor himself confessed to his behaviour when he graced his presence at the 31st annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, 2016. Talking about the same, Johnny Depp revealed, “I respect Leo a lot. He worked really hard on that film, researching and showing up ready to work and I tortured him. I really did.”

The actor further revealed to how Leonardo DiCaprio would always keep conversations on his video games on, but he would disagree to share smokes with the young actor upon request. “He was always talking about these video games. ‘No, I will not give you a drag from my cigarette while you hide from your mother again, Leo,’ (I would say),” shared Depp.

Well, clearly the two have come a long way, and by the heaps of praises that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor have always shared for Johnny, there’s no apparent bad blood.

