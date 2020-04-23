Lady Gaga Ropes In Ariana Grande, Elton John & Blackpink For Her Anticipated Album Chromatica

Oscar Winning musician Lady Gaga’s next big album titled Chromatica is the most anticipated thing amongst her Little Monsters (as she calls her fans). While the release date still stands undisclosed, the Shallow singer gave everyone a mini treat as she shared a graphic still of the playlist that is included in the album. Scroll below because we are already excited and we want you to join the clique too.

Lady Gaga took to Instagram as she shared a beautiful graphic still of the playlist. The design going by the name looks beautiful. But what caught the attention is the number of songs and the artistes collaborating. Chromatica is said to have 16 songs in total in the standard edition and in the other version available on Target will have 19 songs.

What has excited us the most is the artiste Lady Gaga has chosen for the tracks. The Grammy winner has roped in Ariana Grande, Elton John and the most popular female K-pop group Blackpink.

Ariana will be contributing her craft to a song named ‘Rain On Me’, regarding which the buzz is that it will be a single. Elton John will be crooning with his magical voice to ‘Sine From Above’. And last but not the least Blackpink will be a part of ‘Sour Candy’.

Reports on various portal say that Gaga chose to release the track list post there was leaked information about the album all over the internet. Meanwhile, Chromatica has grabbed maximum eyeballs with its very inception. Originally set for an April release, the date had to be pushed as the wide spread pandemic COVID-19 hit the globe.

