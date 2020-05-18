Marvel To Come With Avengers: Endgame’s Follow Up With Avengers: 5, How Hard It’ll Be To Recreate The Magic?

Avengers: Endgame got an earth-shattering response across the world. The film is an emotion for fans who had to bid adieu to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). Also, we saw Chris Evans’ Captain America giving up on all his powers while saying a last goodbye to his shield. While all the Avengers came together to defeat Thanos, will Marvel be able to even follow it up?

Let’s be honest here. Avengers: Endgame turned what it was because of the superheroes. Millions of theories go viral till date, be it about Iron Man’s death or Captain America lifting Thor’s Mjolnir. Apart from that, Chris Hemsworth’s Fat Thor to Mark Ruffalo’s unusually ‘super-cool’ & sensible Hulk amongst others were all added bonus.

Also, it took as many as 21 movies to reach that stage of a milestone. Avengers: Endgame did turn out to be the highest grossing film of all time. In fact, it surpassed James Cameron’s Avatar. But with remaining superheroes like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and addition of few new ones, will the emotional quotient ever be the same with Avengers 5?

Another massive question remains about who the Avengers will now look up to. We witnessed the entire crowd sobbing with the squad uniting at Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man’s funeral. Re-creating that level of magic is going to be a hell of a task for Marvel makers.

Thanos had been one super-villain whose defeat was a massively anticipated event. But what now? First of all, the need of the hour is to come up with a strong enemy that requires all our Avengers to come together, once again.

All in all, an Avengers: Endgame follows up looks like a fairy-tale dream right now. Clearly, the Phase Four will set up the base for an entirely different plotline. But there is a reason why we till-date talk with a lot more curiosity about Endgame rather than the upcoming movies.

