FRIENDS Trivia #25: Not ‘Ross’ David Schwimmer Or ‘Phoebe’ Lisa Kudrow – ONLY THIS Member Has Never Received An Emmy Nomination!

Our 6 FRIENDS have been classic in their own way. Be it Jennifer Aniston AKA Rachel’s sass or ‘Joey’ Matt LeBlanc’s love for food, we’ve loved them for their every side. And so has the rest of the audience. The cast has received a number of nominations for their portrayal. But did you know only one of these members has never received an Emmy nomination? That’s what our Trivia #25 is all about.

For the unversed, Jennifer Aniston has been nominated for as many as 54 times for FRIENDS’ portrayal as Rachel Green. Other members including David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, and Matt Le Blanc have received various awards too. But when it comes to Emmys, one of these members has been the only unfortunate one to have never gotten that opportunity.

We’re talking about Courteney Cox AKA Monica Geller. This same actress was finalized for the role of Rachel Green but herself opted for Monica instead. We’ve loved Courteney’s portrayal in the OCD scenes, in the romantic scenes as well as the emotional ones.

Although characters like Ross, Phoebe, and Joey received Emmy nominations, Courteney Cox has had a bit of bad luck in that arena. Albeit, throughout history, the actress has been nominated for 22 awards. She has won 4 out of those.

Meanwhile, something that fans are looking forward to desperately is the FRIENDS reunion. The cast recently took to their Instagram handles and announced that it is indeed happening. However, Coronavirus came into the picture and spoiled all our hopes.

For now, the special FRIENDS reunion episode is on the cards, but the exact details remain unknown. Director Kevin Bright had recently revealed that it may be released around Thanksgiving this year. Fingers crossed!

